New Delhi: After completion of the third phase, the fourth phase of the election in poll-bound Jharkhand will be held on Monday. For smooth conduct of the polling, security has been beefed up in and around 15 constituencies.

The poll campaigning for these 15 assembly constituencies spread over four districts in the state was concluded on Saturday evening.

As per updates, over 221 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray for the fourth phase of the election. Out of 15 seats, 3 are reserved for the SC while the remaining 12 are in a general category.

The Assembly constituencies under SC category included Deoghar, Jamua, and Chandankiyari, while Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara come under the general category.

As per updates from the EC, voters on two seats of Deoghar district are 6,74,832 and for five seats of Giridih district are 14,18,753.

For two seats of Bokaro, over 7,65,742 voters are there, while for six seats of Dhanbad district, 19,25,682 voters are there. The total number of voters who will exercise their franchise for the first time are 95,795.

For the fourth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others had extensively campaigned throughout the state to woo the voters. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned for his party candidates in the state.