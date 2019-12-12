New Delhi: The voting for the third phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand ended peacefully with an estimated voter turnout of 62.03 per cent, the Election Commission of India stated on Thursday. The voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM.

The voting for 12 out of 17 Assembly seats concluded at 3 PM and the remaining constituencies went for voting till 5 PM.

As per updates from the EC, Silli constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.98 per cent, while Ranchi constituency recorded the lowest turnout of just 49.1 per cent till 5 pm.

The third phase of polling assumes significance as it will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the total 81 Assembly constituencies.

As per updates, a total of 309 candidates, including 32 women, contested from 17 Assembly seats. The constituencies, including two were reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate. These 17 constituencies that went to polls are spread over eight districts in the state.

As part of the security arrangement, more than 35,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

In the third phase, the key candidates who contested include CP Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and former Deputy Chief Minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) President Sudesh Mahto.

Two phases of elections have already been over. The first phase took place on November 30, while the second phase was held on December 7. As per further updates, the fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20. And after the five-phase polls, the counting of votes will take place on December 23.