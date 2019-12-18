New Delhi: As the state is heading to the fifth and final phase of elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday addressed a rally in Jharkhand and said the BJP is a threat to the identity of tribal people of the state. She also accused the BJP of doing nothing for the tribals and farmers of the state.

She said that the BJP has failed in addressing the issue of the economy in the country. “In the past five years, what BJP has done for you? In the next five years, what the BJP will do for you,” she asked.

Saying that the saffron party has literally done nothing for the people of Jharkhand, Priyanka said it is trying to snatch way the land and identity of the tribal people of the state. “But the Congress will restore back your identity,” she stated.

“At a time when the fuel price and cylinder price have gone up, the BJP has no solution for anything in the country that concerns the general citizen,” she stated.