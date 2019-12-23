New Delhi: BJP’s Jamshedpur East candidate, and possibly, the outgoing Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das on Monday reiterated that the BJP would hold on to power in the state, even as early EC trends gave a simple majority to the JMM-Congress-RJD combine.

A loss for the saffron party would mean that Das, a first-time Chief Minister, would be out of power despite being the only Jharkhand Chief Minister to have completed a full five-year term.

Speaking to media even as trends continued to come in, the Chief Minister said, “These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi.”

When questioned if BJP rebel Saryu Rai, who contested against him from the constituency, he said, “Had he caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we’re not only winning but we’ll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state.”

Jharkhand CM & BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East: Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls https://t.co/6OvpA2PYlY — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

In his constituency, however, Das is ahead of both Rai, as well as Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.

The final result of the five-phase Assembly Election will, however, only come later in the day. Voting for the 81 seats was held between November 30 and December 20, with December 7, 12 and 16 being the other three dates on which votes were cast.