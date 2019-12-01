New Delhi: With the conclusion of the first phase of Assembly election in Jharkhand, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to address a rally in the state on Monday. As per updates, he will address the rally in Simdega district.

According to updates from the party, Rahul Gandhi will address one rally in each of the four remaining phases on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. He will hold the rally in the state after staying away from the media for more than a month.

Notably, he has missed a number of crucial events of the party in one month time. Starting from Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) two meetings on Ayodhya issue to one meeting on alliance in Maharashtra, Rahul was away from these political events. He also did not attend the programme on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary on October 31. He was last seen campaigning for his party’s candidates in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The development comes after the Congress released the list of 40 star campaigners for the state election which includes interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Congress had last month released its election manifesto with a promise that all crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately if the party returns to power in the state.

“If Congress forms the government in the state, we will announce and implement a comprehensive loan waiver scheme. All crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately,” the manifesto from the Congress stated.

Making an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress is fighting 31 out of 81 seats in the state. The JMM is contesting 43 and the RJD the other seven.

The five-phase election which started on November 30 will continue till December 20. The results of the polls will be announced on December 23.