New Delhi: As Jharkhand is heading towards the third phase of the election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday address two poll rallies in the state. First, he will address a rally in Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, and the second rally he will address at Mesra in Ranchi.

As per the official schedule released by his party, the Congress leader will address one party at 12.30 PM and the second party he will address at 1.45 PM. This will be the Congress leader’s second campaigning in the state after he addressed a rally in Simdega.

While addressing a rally in Simdega on December 2, he had promised to waive farm loan if his party is voted to power in the state.

“Wherever there is a BJP government, businessmen are given land, but farmers don’t get what they want. Wherever Congress has come to power, we promised farmers’ loan waiver and we fulfilled it. I promise the same for the people of Jharkhand,” he said.

The statement from the Congress leader comes in line with the election manifesto that his party has released for the state in which it said that all crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately if the party returns to power in the state.

With 5-phase elections happening in the state, two phases have already been concluded. The state had the second phase of polling on December 7, in 20 Assembly seats amid few incidents of violence in which one person was killed.

As per updates, the Congress is contesting on 31 seats in alliance with the RJD and the JMM in the state.