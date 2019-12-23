New Delhi: As the counting of votes for 81 Assembly seats began at 8 AM on Monday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Opposition Chief Ministerial Candidate Hemant Soren was seen leading in Dumka in early trends. He faced a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Lois Marandi of the BJP from the seat.

The Dumka assembly seat went to polls on December 20 in the fifth and last phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2019. In the 2014 Jharkhand assembly election, Lois Marandi of the BJP had registered victory from the Dumka(ST) assembly seat.

Apart from Dumka, Soren had also contested the polls from Barhait seat, from where he faced a tough fight from Simon Malto of the BJP.

Notably, counting of postal ballots will be held first and votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will begin after sometime.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat.