New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one of the two parties to have joined hands with the BJP’s former ally Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra, on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, saying that the people of Jharkhand had demolished their arrogance.

The development came after Election Commission (EC) trends showed that the saffron party was on its way out of power in Jharkhand, where counting of votes for the five-phase Assembly Election is currently underway.

“The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modi ji, Amit Shah and BJP. Democracy has won,” tweeted Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson and chief of its Mumbai unit.

As per the latest EC trends, the BJP is ahead in just 31 seats in the 81-member Assembly. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance, meanwhile, was ahead in 40 seats, just two short of crossing the majority mark of 42.

Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls is underway. As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 31 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 40 seats (JMM 23, Congress 13 and RJD 4) pic.twitter.com/AhJtuu2DKC — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

The Congress is the third member of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

On a related note, speaking to news agency PTI on Jharkhand Polls, Manisha Kayande, spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said that with the BJP set to lose Jharkhand after failing to form government in Maharashtra, questions will be raised over whether people still trust the saffron party or not.

The BJP and the Sena, allies for nearly three decades, went their separate ways, despite winning a clear majority in the Maharashtra Assembly Election, held in October, after the former refused to cede to the latter’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years each. This prompted the Sena to enter into talks with ideologically opposite NCP-Congress combine and eventually form the government a month later, after several dramatic political developments.