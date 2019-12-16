











Ranchi: After the high-pitch campaigning for the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand ended on Saturday, polling has begun in 15 constituencies spread over four districts.

Fifteen constituencies spread over four districts of Dhanbad, Deoghar, Giridih and Bokaro will go to polls in this phase.

Polling in the five Naxal affected constituencies of Bagodar, Jamua, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi will be held between 7 am and 3 pm, while in the remaining 10 seats, it will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise in the 15 Assembly seats that are going to polls in the fourth of the five phases, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Sunday.

A total of 6,101 booths have been set up for voting out of which 4,296 fall in rural areas. In Maoist affected areas, 587 booths have been marked as ‘very sensitive’ and 405 are ‘sensitive while in non-Maoist areas, 546 booths are ‘very sensitive” and 2,665 are ‘sensitive’.

221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections. The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency, he said.

Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign to retain power.

The saffron party is being challenged by an alliance comprising former chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

BJP’s long-time ally, the All Jharkhand Student’s Union (AJSU) is contesting this election separately. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is also contesting alone.

