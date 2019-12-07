New Delhi: Voting for the second phase of assembly elections is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday in 20 constituencies across seven districts of the tribal-state Jharkhand, stated new agency PTI. According to a notification released by the Election Commission, the polling will take place on December 7 from 7 AM and 5 PM in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies and between 7 AM and 3 PM on the same day in the rest of the 18 constituencies.

The fate of 260 candidates in the Jharkhand Assembly elections lies in the hands of 47,24,968 voters, including women and third gender voters, news agency PTI quoted EC sources as saying. Notably, the candidates in fray for the Saturday’s election are 29 women nominees and 73 independent candidates.

Over 42,000 security personnel has been deployed well in advance by the Election Commission to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polling, stated the police. While 16 of the total 20 constituencies are reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribe category, one other constituency is reserved for the scheduled caste candidate, stated the EC release.

Following is a list of assembly seats that will be going to the second-phase of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019:

Baharagora Ghatsila(ST) Potka(ST) Jugsalai(SC) Jamshedpur(East) Jamshedpur(West) Seraikela(ST) Chaibasa(ST) Majhgaon(ST) Jaganathpur(ST) Manoharpur(ST) Chakradharpur(ST) Kharsawan (ST) Tamar(ST) Torpa(ST) Khunti(ST) Mandar(ST) Sisai(ST) Simdega(ST) Kolebira (ST)

Some of the prominent leaders who are contesting in Jharkhand’s second phase of polling are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East), Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon from Sisai, Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda from Khunti, BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua from Chakradharpur, AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis from Jugsalai, former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu from Ghatsila, JD-U president Salkhan Murmu from Majhgaon and JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey from Mandar.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is contesting in all the 20 constituencies in the second phase, the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, Left party CPI, CPI-M, NCP are contesting in 14, 14, six, two, one, two seats respectively. Notably, the RJD is not fielding any of its candidate for the second phase of polling. However, in a first, NDA ally AJSU Party is contesting in 12 constituencies this time. Besides, the All India Trinamool Congress is fielding six candidates for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

(With agency inputs)