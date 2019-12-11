New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in and around assembly constituencies in Jharkhand as the voting for the third phase of elections will be held on Thursday.

The state is undergoing polling in five phases for the 81-member Assembly. The first phase of polling was held on November 30 and the second phase was held on December 7.

As per the earlier updates from the Election Commission, the polling voting for the third phase will be held on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16, and the fifth and last phase will be held on December 20. The EC had earlier also stated that the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

For the third phase of polls, voting will start at 7 AM and conclude at 5 PM at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise between 7 AM and 3 PM.

Speaking about security arrangement, Mayur Patel, Superintendent of Police, Hazaribagh told ANI that elaborate security arrangements have been made for all constituencies of Hazaribagh. He also informed that the about 1700 booths have been set up throughout the district for the polling.

“We have made all arrangements so that communal atmosphere does not get vitiated. We have talked with religious leaders and taken them into confidence. We are ensuring that the atmosphere remains calm,” he added.

The election campaigning for the third phase of the polls in Jharkhand was concluded on Tuesday. As per updated from the EC, a total of 7016 polling stations have been set up to conduct smooth polling across the state.

The assembly constituencies which are going to polls on Thursday include Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC).