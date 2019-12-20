New Delhi: Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 will come to an end on Friday after voting for the fifth and final phase concludes at 5 PM. Exit polls for the same will be announced at 6:30 PM by different news channels in association with various pollsters like India Today-Axis My India, News18-IPSOS, CVoter etc.

Besides this, Zee News too will conduct its own exit poll. Live streaming of Zee News exit polls is available at https://zeenews.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned for a 360-degree coverage of the exit polls.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a ban on exit polls from 7 AM on November 30, the first day of polls to 5:30 PM on December 20, the final phase of polling.

Voting for the first four phases of the Assembly Election was held on November 30, December 7, December 12 and December 16. A total of 65 out of the state’s 81 constituencies cast their votes across the aforementioned four dates. Counting of votes will take place and result announced on December 23.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term, is likely to face a tough battle from Jamshedpur East against BJP rebel Saryu Rai and Congress’ Gourav Vallabh.

The BJP is contesting the polls alone after falling out with ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) over seat share. Lok Janshakti Party, another ally, too, decided to contest the polls alone. Congress, meanwhile, is contesting in an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

In the 2014 Assembly Election, the BJP-AJSU alliance won a simple majority of 43 seats, with Raghubar Das becoming the Chief Minister.l