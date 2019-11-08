New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday announced his separation from the Mahagathbandhan, saying that his party would contest the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Election, as well as those in neighbouring Bihar next year, independently.

The development comes a day after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) sealed their alliance for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Election.

Speaking to media on Friday, the former Bihar Chief Minister said, ”

We will contest Jharkhand Assembly elections independently without any alliance. I believe in Mahagatbandhan (in Bihar) we were ignored so we have decided to contest 2020 Bihar Assembly elections also independently.”

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief: We will contest Jharkhand Assembly elections independently without any alliance. I believe in Mahagatbandhan (in Bihar) we were ignored so we have decided to contest 2020 Bihar Assembly elections also independently. pic.twitter.com/DSg5FqdEGS — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

He added that the announcement of constituencies on which the HAM will contest the Jharkhand polls would be made on November 10.

Manjhi had formed the HAM in 2015 after resigning as Bihar CM and contested the state polls that year in partnership with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, of the 20 seats it contested on, it could win only one and even then, the victor was Manjhi himself. In 2018, he snapped ties with the NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan under whom his party contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. It contested and lost on all three seats, including Manjhi himself.

The elections to the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will be held in five phases on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. Vote counting will be done and results announced on December 23.