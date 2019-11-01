Ranchi: Hours after Election Commission announced the dates for Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jharkhand in-charge, Om Mathur, exuded confidence in the party’s victory in the upcoming polls. He asserted that the BJP will ‘definitely cross the target of 65+’, adding that the party has been gearing up for the election for the past one year.

” BJP state unit has been preparing for the elections from past one year. I, myself, have analyzed all the booth level activities and preparations as well. We will definitely cross the target of 65+,” Om Mathur, in-charge of Jharkhand BJP, said.

Prior to this, Congress’ Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh said that elections in the state should have been held in one phase. “We welcome the elections in the state, but it is unfortunate that elections are to be held in five phases. Congress had asked EC that elections should be held in one phase in Jharkhand,” he said.

It must be noted that elections for 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in five phases starting November 30. The results will be declared on December 23.

The first phase of polling is scheduled to be held on November 30 and voting in the second phase will be held on December 7 for 20 constituencies. The third phase will be held on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the fifth phase on December 20.

The model code of conduct came into effect the moment poll dates were announced.

Jharkhand is currently governed by a BJP-All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) alliance which together won 42 seats in the state polls five years ago, with the former’s Ragubhar Das taking oath as the Chief Minister.