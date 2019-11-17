New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday fielded its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for the upcoming five-phased state Assembly elections, starting from November 30. Vallabh has been fielded from Jamshedpur East take on the current chief minister.

Notably, Vallabh, a Congress newbie recently became famous after his showdown with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a TV debate. In a heated TV debate Gourav had asked Patra if he knows the number of zeroes in ‘5 trillion’ as PM Modi and other BJP leader keep talking about USD 5 trillion economy.

“I am ready for the challenge to take on the chief minister. The people of Jharkhand have been duped and I will emerge victorious in this electoral contest,” said Vallabh, who recently went viral on internet after a showdown with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a TV debate.

Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi approved Vallabh’s candidature from the Jamshedpur East assembly constituency, while fielding Mamta Devi from the Ramgarh seat, a party statement said.

Congress releases list of 2 names for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls Gourav Vallabh to contest from Jamshedpur East constituency against Chief Minister Raghubar Das. pic.twitter.com/snolQNV0ix — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

The name of Vallabh and Mamta Devi was announced in Congress’ fifth candidates’ list released by party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday night. With this, the Congress party has so far announced 27 candidates for the 81-member Assembly in the state.

Notably, the Congress is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). While the Congress is contesting on 31 seats, the JMM has fielded its candidates on 43 seats and the RJD on seven seats.

Jharkhand will vote in five phase, with first phase on November 30 and the last phase on December 20. Counting votes will take place on December 23 and the results will be declared on the same day. The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in the state.