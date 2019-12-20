New Delhi: After the conclusion of the fifth phase polling in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the exit polls will soon be released by various news channels.

Exit polls are expected to be announced at 6:30 PM by different news channels in association with pollsters like India Today-Axis My India, News18-IPSOS, CVoter etc.

Live streaming of Zee News exit polls is available at https://zeenews.com/hindi/live-tv.

Voting for the final phase, in 16 constituencies of the state, came to a conclusion at 5 pm today and a total of 68.99 per cent voter turnout was registered till 5 pm. The term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5 next year and A total of 237 candidates are in the fray. (Click here for full coverage of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019)

Notably, Jharkhand is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

What is an exit poll?

An election exit poll is a poll of voters taken soon after a voter walks out after casting his or her vote. It is considered as an indicator to which party forms the government.

Exit polls are conducted by a number of organisations.

Key parties

The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.

The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will be decided as they are among the 237 candidates contesting in this phase.

The BJP had claimed that it would get “Abki baar 65 paar” in the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly election. But according to state BJP leaders, the saffron party is likely to be restrained in the bracket of 32 to 36 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly with 42 being the cut-off mark.

The Congress had contested 62 out of the 81 seats in the 2014 state polls, but ended up winning only 6 seats and forfeiting deposits in 42 seats.

On the other hand, Sudesh Mahto’s All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which split from the NDA just before the Assembly elections, had won five seats in the last Assembly polls and is expected to retain as much.