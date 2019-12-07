New Delhi: Jharkhand witnessed an estimated turnout of 64.39 per cent in the second phase of election, that took place in 20 constituencies on Saturday. The voting figure is likely to go up as figures from remote places are still awaited at the time of filing the story. The polling commenced at 7 AM and ended at 3 PM on 18 Assembly seats. The voting in Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West concluded at 5 PM.

According to Election Commission data, the highest polling was recorded at Bharagora assembly seat with 74.44 per cent turnout and lowest at Jamshedpur West with 46.65 per cent turnout. The voting percentage at Chief Minister Raghubar Das’ Assembly seat Jamshedpur East was only 49.12 per cent.

The rest of the three phases will be held on December 12, 16 and 20. Counting will take place on December 23.

Poll-related violence

In Sisai constituency of Gumla district, a youth was killed and six people including three policemen were injured in clashes and subsequent police firing .

Speaking to reporters, Jharkhand Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said the man was killed when personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired on the assailants who were trying to snatch their arms. The Election Commission has sought detailed report from the Gumla district administration.

In West Singhbhum district, Naxals torched an empty bus near Jojo Hatu village in Chaibasa constituency, superintendent of police Inderjeet Mahata said.

Key candidates, seats and parties

A total of 260 candidates, including 29 women nominees and 73 independents were in the fray. BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das was also in the fray today, He faced tough challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat.

Also in the fray in this phase were Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Urban Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis, former cabinet minister Saryu Rai and state BJP President Laxman Giluwa.

Coming to the constituencies, sixteen of them were reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and one for Scheduled Caste (SC). While the BJP contested all the 20 constituencies in the second phase, the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress contested in 14 and six seats, respectively.

The RJD, which got a total of seven seats as per the seat-sharing formula of the opposition combine, had no candidate in this round. NDA ally AJSU party, which contested the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of the state, has fielded candidates from 12 constituencies in this phase.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) nominated leaders in all the 20 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party in 14. The CPI contested in two seats, the CPI(M) in one and the NCP in two. Six candidates of the All India Trinamool Congress were also in the fray in the second round.