Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Thirteen Vidhan Sabha constituencies spread over six Maoist-hit districts will go to polls on Saturday amid tight security. The polling will start at 7 AM and is expected to conclude at 3 PM. Polling will take place in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities. Yesterday, polling personnel, deputed in remote areas, were airlifted.

As per the election commission, 37,83,055 electorates including 18,01,356 women, will decide the fate of 189 candidates. The maximum number of candidates, 28, are contesting the Bhavanthpur seat. Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon. Former Minister and Rs 136 crore medicine scam accused Bhanu Pratap Shahi (BJP) is also one of the prominent names in this round of vote.

On the last day of the campaigning, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah addressed two rallies at Chatra and Garwah and criticised the Congress for delaying abrogation of Article 370 and the Ram temple dispute resolution.