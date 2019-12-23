Ranchi: The counting of votes for Jharkhand assembly election 2019 will begin at 7 AM Monday, and the early trends will start emerging by 9 AM. Once the counting starts, Zee News will come up with the latest updates that will give a clear picture of the trends. (Click here for full coverage of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019).

Notably, the voting for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, conducted in five phases, concluded on December 20.

It must be noted that the exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand. The poll predictions did not give a green signal to the saffron party to form the government in the state. However, current Chief Minister Raghubar Das hoped that the exit polls will be proved false and the BJP will again come back to the power in the state.

While some predicted a hung assembly for the state, others still gave a clear victory for the alliance.

The exit polls not completely reliable and have time and again proven to be wrong, most recently in the case of both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Majority of exit polls, however, had successfully predicted a return to power for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha Elections earlier this year, either with a majority of its own for the BJP, or a majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).