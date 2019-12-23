Ranchi: Going by the early trends of Jharkhand Assembly election results 2019, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be losing the state with the party leading in 31 seats- four seats behind the Jharkhand Multi Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance. Even the exit polls had predicted a victory for the alliance in Jharkhand.

Notably, if the prediction comes true, then the BJP will be losing yet another state after letting four key states slip away from its kitty in the last one year.

(Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: Complete List of Leading JMM-Congress, BJP, AJSU Candidates)

The BJP has only been fighting five years of anti-incumbency in the state but also battling with growing disenchantment with its chief ministerial face Raghubar Das.

Though still just early trends, but if it continues, Jharkhand will be added to the list of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh — where BJP lost power in past 12 months.

Prior to Jharkhand, BJP lost Maharashtra to the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance while barely managing to save Haryana from slipping away after Dushyant Chautala and Independents came to its rescue.

The counting of votes for Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha polls is currently underway. The final picture is expected to be clear by evening 5 PM Monday.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat.