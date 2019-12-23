Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha polls is currently underway. The final picture is expected to be clear by evening 5 PM Monday.
Some of the important candidates in the fray are the current Chief Minister Raghubar Das from BJP, Hemant Soren from JMM, Babulal Marandi from JVM, Gourav Vallabh from Congress, and Nalin Soren from JMM. Other important candidates are Rameshwar Oraon from Congress, Sudesh Mahto from AJSU, Lakshman Gilua, SP Singh, Sukhdeo Bhagat from BJP.
In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat. It would be interesting to see if the ruling BJP is able to repeat its 2014 performance or the exit polls prediction will come true, which gave a green signal to Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the state.
Notably, the voting for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, conducted in five phases, concluded on December 20.
Here’s a complete list of winning candidates:
|S. No
|Constituency Name
|Party Name
|Leading/Trailing (Winners’ Name)
|1
|Borio
|Lobin Hembrom (leading)
|2
|Barhait
|JMM
|3
|Litipara
|Dinesh William Marandi (leading)
|4
|Pakaur
|Veni Prasad Gupta (leading)
|5
|Maheshpur
|6
|Sikaripara
|7
|Nala
|BJP
|8
|Jamtara
|BJP
|Birendra Mandal (leading)
|9
|Dumka
|BJP
|Louis Marandi (leading)
|10
|Jama
|11
|Jarmundi
|12
|Madhupur
|13
|Sarath
|14
|Deoghar
|15
|Poreyahat
|16
|Godda
|17
|Mahagama
|18
|Kodarma
|19
|Barkatha
|20
|Barhi
|21
|Barkagaon
|22
|Ramgarh
|Rananjay Kumar @ Kuntu Babu (leading)
|23
|Mandu
|24
|Hazaribagh
|25
|Simaria
|Ramadev Singh Bhogta
(leading)
|26
|Chatra
|Satyanand Bhokta
(leading)
|27
|Dhanwar
|28
|Bagodar
|29
|Jamua
|30
|Gandey
|Jai Prakash Verma (leading)
|31
|Giridih
|Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi (leading)
|32
|Dumri
|Jagarnath Mahto (leading)
|33
|Gomia
|34
|Bermo
|Rajendra Pd. Singh (leading)
|35
|Bokaro
|36
|Chandankiyari
|37
|Sindri
|Indrajit Mahato (leading)
|38
|Nirsa
|39
|Dhanbad
|40
|Jharia
|41
|Tundi
|42
|Baghmara
|43
|Baharagora
|44
|Ghatsila
|45
|Potka
|BJP
|Menka Sardar (leading)
|46
|Jugsalai
|47
|Jamshedpur East
|48
|Jamshedpur West
|49
|Ichaghar
|50
|Seraikella
|51
|Chaibasai
|52
|Majhgaon
|53
|Jaganathpur
|54
|Manoharpur
|55
|Chakradharpur
|56
|Kharsawan
|57
|Tamar
|58
|Torpa
|58
|Khunti
|60
|Silli
|61
|Khijri
|62
|Ranchi
|63
|Hatia
|64
|Kanke
|65
|Mandar
|66
|Sisai
|67
|Gumla
|68
|Bishunpur
|69
|Simdega
|70
|Kolebira
|71
|Lohardaga
|72
|Manika
|73
|Latehar
|JMM
(leading)
|74
|Panki
|Devendra Kumar Singh
(leading)
|75
|Daltonganj
|BJP
|Alok Kumar Chaurasiya
(leading)
|76
|Bishrampur
|Chandra Shekhar Dubey (leading)
|77
|Chhatarpur
|78
|Hussainabad
|79
|Garhwa
|Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (leading)
|80
|Bhawanathpur
|81
|Rajmahal
The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth election in the state since it was carved out of Bihar in 2000.