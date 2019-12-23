Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha polls is currently underway. The final picture is expected to be clear by evening 5 PM Monday.

Some of the important candidates in the fray are the current Chief Minister Raghubar Das from BJP, Hemant Soren from JMM, Babulal Marandi from JVM, Gourav Vallabh from Congress, and Nalin Soren from JMM. Other important candidates are Rameshwar Oraon from Congress, Sudesh Mahto from AJSU, Lakshman Gilua, SP Singh, Sukhdeo Bhagat from BJP.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat. It would be interesting to see if the ruling BJP is able to repeat its 2014 performance or the exit polls prediction will come true, which gave a green signal to Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the state.

Notably, the voting for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, conducted in five phases, concluded on December 20.

Here’s a complete list of winning candidates:

S. No Constituency Name Party Name Leading/Trailing (Winners’ Name) 1 Borio JMM Lobin Hembrom (leading) 2 Barhait JMM Hemant Soren (leading) 3 Litipara JMM Dinesh William Marandi (leading) 4 Pakaur BJP Veni Prasad Gupta (leading) 5 Maheshpur 6 Sikaripara 7 Nala BJP Satyanand Jha (leading) 8 Jamtara BJP Birendra Mandal (leading) 9 Dumka BJP Louis Marandi (leading) 10 Jama BJP Suresh Murmu (leading) 11 Jarmundi 12 Madhupur 13 Sarath 14 Deoghar 15 Poreyahat 16 Godda 17 Mahagama 18 Kodarma 19 Barkatha 20 Barhi 21 Barkagaon 22 Ramgarh BJP Rananjay Kumar @ Kuntu Babu (leading) 23 Mandu JMM Manish Jaiswal (leading) 24 Hazaribagh BJP Manish Jaiswal (leading) 25 Simaria JVM Ramadev Singh Bhogta (leading) 26 Chatra RJD Satyanand Bhokta (leading) 27 Dhanwar JVM Babulal Marandi 28 Bagodar BJP Nagendra Mahto (leading) 29 Jamua BJP Kedar Hazra (leading) 30 Gandey BJP Jai Prakash Verma (leading) 31 Giridih BJP Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi (leading) 32 Dumri JMM Jagarnath Mahto (leading) 33 Gomia AJSU Party Lambodar Mahto (leading) 34 Bermo INC Rajendra Pd. Singh (leading) 35 Bokaro INC Shweta Singh (leading) 36 Chandankiyari AJSU Party Uma Kant Rajak (leading) 37 Sindri BJP Indrajit Mahato (leading) 38 Nirsa 39 Dhanbad 40 Jharia 41 Tundi 42 Baghmara 43 Baharagora 44 Ghatsila 45 Potka BJP Menka Sardar (leading) 46 Jugsalai 47 Jamshedpur East 48 Jamshedpur West 49 Ichaghar 50 Seraikella 51 Chaibasai 52 Majhgaon 53 Jaganathpur 54 Manoharpur 55 Chakradharpur 56 Kharsawan 57 Tamar 58 Torpa 58 Khunti 60 Silli 61 Khijri 62 Ranchi 63 Hatia 64 Kanke 65 Mandar 66 Sisai 67 Gumla 68 Bishunpur 69 Simdega 70 Kolebira 71 Lohardaga 72 Manika 73 Latehar JMM Baidyanath Ram (leading) 74 Panki INC Devendra Kumar Singh (leading) 75 Daltonganj BJP Alok Kumar Chaurasiya (leading) 76 Bishrampur INC Chandra Shekhar Dubey (leading) 77 Chhatarpur RJD Vijay Kumar (leading) 78 Hussainabad JVM Birendra Kumar (leading) 79 Garhwa JMM Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (leading) 80 Bhawanathpur 81 Rajmahal

The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth election in the state since it was carved out of Bihar in 2000.