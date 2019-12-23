Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha polls is currently underway. The final picture is expected to be clear by evening 5 PM Monday.

Some of the important candidates in the fray are the current Chief Minister Raghubar Das from BJP, Hemant Soren from JMM,  Babulal Marandi from JVM, Gourav Vallabh from Congress, and Nalin Soren from JMM. Other important candidates are Rameshwar Oraon from Congress, Sudesh Mahto from AJSU, Lakshman Gilua, SP Singh, Sukhdeo Bhagat from BJP.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could not win even a single seat. It would be interesting to see if the ruling BJP is able to repeat its 2014 performance or the exit polls prediction will come true, which gave a green signal to Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the state.

Notably, the voting for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, conducted in five phases, concluded on December 20.

Here’s a complete list of winning candidates:

S. NoConstituency NameParty NameLeading/Trailing (Winners’ Name)
1Borio
JMM
Lobin Hembrom (leading)
2BarhaitJMM
Hemant Soren (leading)
3Litipara
JMM
Dinesh William Marandi (leading)
4Pakaur
BJP
Veni Prasad Gupta (leading)
5Maheshpur
6Sikaripara
7NalaBJP
Satyanand Jha (leading)
8JamtaraBJP
Birendra Mandal (leading)
9DumkaBJPLouis Marandi (leading)
10Jama
BJP
Suresh Murmu (leading)
11Jarmundi
12Madhupur
13Sarath
14Deoghar
15Poreyahat
16Godda
17Mahagama
18Kodarma
19Barkatha
20Barhi
21Barkagaon
22Ramgarh
BJP
Rananjay Kumar @ Kuntu Babu (leading)
23Mandu
JMM
Manish Jaiswal (leading)
24Hazaribagh
BJP
Manish Jaiswal (leading)
25Simaria
JVM
Ramadev Singh Bhogta

(leading)

26Chatra
RJD
Satyanand Bhokta

(leading)

27Dhanwar
JVM
Babulal Marandi
28Bagodar
BJP
Nagendra Mahto (leading)
29Jamua
BJP
Kedar Hazra (leading)
30Gandey
BJP
Jai Prakash Verma (leading)
31Giridih
BJP
Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi (leading)
32Dumri
JMM
Jagarnath Mahto (leading)
33Gomia
AJSU Party
Lambodar Mahto (leading)
34Bermo
INC
Rajendra Pd. Singh (leading)
35Bokaro
INC
Shweta Singh (leading)
36Chandankiyari
AJSU Party
Uma Kant Rajak (leading)
37Sindri
BJP
Indrajit Mahato (leading)
38Nirsa
39Dhanbad
40Jharia
41Tundi
42Baghmara
43Baharagora
44Ghatsila
45PotkaBJPMenka Sardar (leading)
46Jugsalai
47Jamshedpur East
48Jamshedpur West
49Ichaghar
50Seraikella
51Chaibasai
52Majhgaon
53Jaganathpur
54Manoharpur
55Chakradharpur
56Kharsawan
57Tamar
58Torpa
58Khunti
60Silli
61Khijri
62Ranchi
63Hatia
64Kanke
65Mandar
66Sisai
67Gumla
68Bishunpur
69Simdega
70Kolebira
71Lohardaga
72Manika
73LateharJMM
Baidyanath Ram

(leading)

74Panki
INC
Devendra Kumar Singh

(leading)

75DaltonganjBJP
Alok Kumar Chaurasiya

(leading)

76Bishrampur
INC
Chandra Shekhar Dubey (leading)
77Chhatarpur
RJD
Vijay Kumar (leading)
78Hussainabad
JVM
Birendra Kumar (leading)
79Garhwa
JMM
Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (leading)
80Bhawanathpur
81Rajmahal

The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth election in the state since it was carved out of Bihar in 2000.