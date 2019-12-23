New Delhi: Independent candidate from Jamshedpur (East) Saryu Rai is ahead of Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das by 4,643 votes. “Lead of about 1500-2000 will continue in the coming rounds of counting. I could win by a margin of 30,000 votes,” said Rai, who dared to take on the CM of the state walking out of the BJP, as an independent candidate. (Full Coverage here)

Saryu Rai is a known crusader against corruption. In fact, he was the one who exposed the fodder scam in Bihar that led to jail sentences for many senior politicians including RJD’s Lalu Yadav. Saryu Rai also exposed the corruption charges against former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda.

He was first elected as an MLA from Jamshedpur-West constituency in 2005. He lost the 2009 assembly seat by a narrow margin of around 3000 votes to the then INC candidate Banna Gupta. Prior to this, in the undivided Bihar, he served as an MLC for a six-year term from 1998 to 2004.

In 2014, when Rai won the Jamshedpur west seat, he was eyeing the CM chair. But he was sidelined and Raghubar Das, despite being non-tribal, was chosen for the CM post. He became a vociferous critic of Das as decided to contest against him as an independent candidate as his name did not figure for his winning seat (Jamshedpur west)