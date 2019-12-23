Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for 81 Assembly seats, voting for which took place in five phases will begin at 8 AM and early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am. While the exit polls had predicted a massive victory for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the state, it will be interesting to watch what the people have actually decided for the state for next 5 years.

Those who wants to get minute by minute accurate updates on Jharkhand Assembly election results 2019 can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website https://eci.gov.in/elections/currentelections/.

Apart from emerging trends and the final results, the ECI website will also provide multi-dimensional analysis for the 81 Vidhan Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Though the early trends would predict most of the results, the counting of votes will only be completed after 5 PM.

The http://www.eciresults.nic.in/ provides vote counting updates for all candidates and the parties contesting the elections and declares the winner once the counting of votes is finished. It provides, round-wise progress of the counting with graphical representation of the vote shares for all parties. It also give details of the NOTA votes, victory margins of the winners and the losers.

The ECI website https://eci.gov.in/ is the main source of information for all elections in the country. The autonomous body is entrusted with the task of conducting elections across the country. Users can get the real authentic data from the website.

For Live streaming of the counting updates and analysis of the emerging trends, viwers can watch Zee News Live TV here http://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.