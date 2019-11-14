New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday has released the list of its 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Assembly elections. Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rameshwar Oraon, Alamgir Alam, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Randeep Singh Surjewala are some of them.

The five-phase polls will be held from November 30 to December 10. The counting will take place on December 23.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal have already announced a pre-poll alliance. Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be CM face of the alliance.