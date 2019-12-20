New Delhi: The fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections for five of the 16 seats concluded at 3 PM on Friday, stated an official. The polling for the 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand commenced at 7 AM in Santhal Pargana region of the state. The voter turnout in the state crossed 60 per cent till 3 PM on December 20.

Among these seats voting ended in five seats – Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Mahespur and Shikaripada till 3 p.m. and in the remaining 11 seats voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

There are a total of 237 candidates including 29 women aspirants whose fate will be decided by 40,05,287 voters. More than 35,000 security forces have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

The polling started late at two polling booths due to technical issues in Electronic Voting Machines. In Kathikuna locality of Dumka voters reached for polling on bullock carts.

Among the 16 seats, seven are reserved for Scheduled Tribes including Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Mahespur, Shikaripada, Dumka and Jama while others including Rajmahal, Pakur, Nala, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Mahgama, Poriyahaat, Sarath and Godda are in general category. A maximum of 26 candidates were in the Jarmundi seat while only seven candidates are in the race for Poriyahaat seat.

The 16 seats are spread across Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts. The key candidates include state ministers Raj Paliwar, Louis Marandi and Randhir Singh.

Chief ministerial candidate of Congress, JMM and RJD alliance, Hemant Soren is contesting polls from Dumka and Barhet. Hemant Soren is locked in a direct fight with Louis Marandi in Dumka assembly seat. She had defeated Soren in 2014 polls when Soren was Chief Minister of the state.

On 13 seats, there is a direct fight between BJP and the JMM, Congress and RJD alliance and on the rest of the seats the contest is triangular.

(With agency inputs)