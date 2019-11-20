New Delhi: Four days after releasing the list of 40 star campaigners, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls. As per the list, Beni Prasad Gupta will contest from Pakaur, Loknath Mehto from Barkagaon, Rananjay Kumar from Ramgarh and Pradeep Sahu to contest from Dumri.

Other candidates who will fight the assembly polls include Laxman Nayak from Gomiya, Vikram Pandey from Tundi, Devendra Singh from Jamshedpur West and Samri Lal from Kanke.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases fifth list of eight candidates for Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/sitbWJSeSE — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

On November 16, the saffron party had announced the fourth list of candidates for the Assembly polls. The BJP had released its third list two days ago with 15 candidates set to fight their battle against the opponents.

Prior to this, the BJP o November 16 had released a list of 40 star campaigners who would be campaigning for the party in the first phase of the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The prominent names on the list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, party general secretary BL Santosh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and others.

The list also includes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Prahlad Joshi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Smriti Irani, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Nityanand Rai.

As per the notification from the EC, Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 12 out of 14 parliamentary seats in 2019 general elections in the state.

Notably, a total of 206 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of elections in Jharkhand, that is scheduled to take place on November 30. In the first phase, one of the major contestants is Health Minister Ramchandra Kesri.

The BJP aims to retain power amid a determined bid by opposition parties. Nadda also claimed that given the current atmosphere in the state, the BJP will regain its hold.