New Delhi: With less than 15 days left for Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday came up with its fourth list of candidates with three candidates, all contesting in the second phase. The BJP had released its third list two days ago with 15 candidates set to fight their battle against the opponents.

Notably, a total of 206 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of elections in Jharkhand, that is scheduled to take place on November 30. In the first phase, one of the major contestants is Health Minister Ramchandra Kesri.

Further, ABJP and its alliance partner AJSU have fielded candidates against each other on two seats.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi are expected to campaign for the upcoming polls.

Earlier, BJP working president JP Nadda had said that the candidates’ list primarily focuses on the first phase of the elections, but there are some candidates in it who would be contesting in the other four phases.

The BJP aims to retain power amid a determined bid by opposition parties. Nadda also claimed that given the current atmosphere in the state, the BJP will regain its hold.

As per the official notification of the Election Commission, the tenure for 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. Jharkhand is all set to go to polls in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.