New Delhi: With just 15 days left for the assembly polls in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of candidates. The third list has the mention of 15 candidates who will fight against their opponents in the state assembly polls.

As per the list, Gajadhar Singh will fight in Phase V from Poreyahat constituency, Janaki Yadav to contest in Phase III from Barkatha. Laxman Prasad Singh to contest from to fight in Phase III from Dhanwar and Jaya Prakash Verma to contest in Phase IV from Gandey.

Bharatiya Janata Party has released third list of candidates for upcoming Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/yg9olr2VEG — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

On Wednesday, the BJP fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency for the assembly polls in the state.

On Sunday, the BJP had released the first list of 52 candidates for the state assembly polls with the aim to retain power amid a determined bid by opposition parties.

While releasing the list of candidates, BJP working president J P Nadda said the list mainly focuses on the first phase of the polls, but there are some candidates in it who would be contesting the elections in the other four phases.

Hoping to retain power again, the BJP president Nadda said that the atmosphere in the state is in favour of the BJP.

“Jharkhand was previously known for the higher side of corruption and lower side of stability. Today, it is known for stability and development under the leadership of (Chief Minister) Raghubar Das. Corruption has been curbed,” he said.

As per the list on Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur East, while state BJP president Laxman Giluwa will fight from Chakradharpur.

The party has also announced the names of Anant Ojha from Rajmahal, Louis Marandi from Dumka, Raj Paliwal from Madhupur, Manish Jayaswal from Hazaribagh, Raj Sinha from Dhanbad and CP Singh from Ranchi among others.

The tenure for 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. This will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000.

As per the EC notification, Jharkhand is all set to go to polls in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.