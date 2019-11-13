New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections, stated a press release issued by the party’s central office. The party had announced a list of 52 candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the BJP is facing trouble from its Jharkhand allies, especially the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), over the seat-sharing deal, ahead of the five-phased Assembly elections in the state.

BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat to contest #JharkhandAssemblyPolls from Lohardaga assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/O8jF0b4YdB — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

In the list, the party had announced Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das as its candidate from Jamshedpur East, while state BJP president Laxman Giluwa was fielded from Chakradharpur.

The party had also announced the names of Anant Ojha from Rajmahal, Louis Marandi from Dumka, Raj Paliwal from Madhupur, Manish Jayaswal from Hazaribagh, Raj Sinha from Dhanbad and CP Singh from Ranchi among others.

The Assembly polls for the 81 seats in Jharkhand are scheduled to begin in five phases starting from November 30 to December 20. Notably, the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

It must be noted that this will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the formation of the state in the year 2000. Meanwhile, the tenure of the state assembly will come to an end on January 5, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)