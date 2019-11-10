New Delhi: The Congress has released the first list of five candidates for the upcoming five-phase Jharkhand Assembly Polls scheduled to be held between November 30 and December 20. The counting for all stages will be on December 23.

Congress unit president Rameshwar Oraon will contest from Lohardaga assembly constituency. On November 8, opposition parties — the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal — announced their seat-sharing arrangement.

The voting will take place on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16, and December 20. According to the EC, the polling in the first phase will take place in 13 Assembly seats such as Chatra, Gumla, Vishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltanganj, Vishrampur, Chatarpur, Harwah, Hussainabad and Bhavanathpur.

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for 52 seats out of the total 81 seats. Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa will contest from Chajradharpur.

Jharkhand is currently governed by a BJP-All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) alliance which together won 42 seats in the state polls five years ago, with the former’s Ragubhar Das taking oath as the Chief Minister. “BJP state unit has been preparing for the elections from past one year. I, myself, have analyzed all the booth level activities and preparations as well. We will definitely cross the target of 65+,” Om Mathur, in-charge of Jharkhand BJP, had said earlier.