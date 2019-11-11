New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 to 25 seats. The state is set to vote in five phases, with the first on November 30 and the last on December 20, while the results will be declared on December 23.

Notably, the third list includes Congress candidates like Alamgir Alam from Pakur, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, R C Prasad Mehta from Hazaribagh, Sanjay Singh from Bokaro and Mannan Mallick from Dhanbad, among others. Meanwhile, Congress state president Rameshwar Oraon will contest from Lohardaga assembly constituency, as declared in the first list.

A major battle is likely to unfold as the Congress will fight recently announced pre-poll alliance between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

On Sunday, the BJP announced candidates for 52 seats out of the total 81 seats. Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa will contest from Chajradharpur.

Jharkhand elections will be the third state poll since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to a massive win in Lok Sabha elections in April-May. It will also be the third BJP-ruled state to head to the polls this year, following Maharashtra and Haryana, which voted on October 21.

Jharkhand is currently governed by a BJP-All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) alliance which together won 42 seats in the state polls five years ago, with the former’s Ragubhar Das taking oath as the Chief Minister.

As per the notification, the existing Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand will remain till January 5, 2020, unless otherwise dissolved.