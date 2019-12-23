New Delhi: JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi on Monday stated that their party would have to accept the people’s mandate since the results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections this year have not yet met the expectations of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik).

Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, Babulal Marandi said, “The results are not as per our expectation. We will have to accept people’s mandate. We will play the role which people’s mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do.” (Click here for full coverage of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019).

Notably, Jharkhand’s first chief minister Babulal Marandi was reported to be ahead in the Dhanwar Assembly constituency, as suggested by the early trends which emerged after the commencement of the vote counting on Monday morning.

BJP’s Lakshman Prasad Singh, JMM’s Nizamuddin Ansari, many other independent candidates among others are also contesting from Dhanwar, an Assembly seat located in the north Jharkhand region. The seat is currently held by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation (CPMLL), whose Raj Kumar Yadav won here in 2014 and is contesting again in 2019. In 2009, the seat was won by JVMP’s Nizamuddin Ansari, who, like Yadav, is contesting again from this seat. However, in 2005, it was the BJP’s Ravindra Kumar Rai who won from this constituency.

It must be noted that Dhanwar is part of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by BJP’s Sunil Kumar Singh in the general elections held earlier this year. In the 2019 state polls, there were 3,07,519 eligible voters in this constituency of which 1,62,506 were male, 1,45,011 female and two voters of the third gender. Besides, the number of first-time voters was 6,759 of which 2,774 were male, 2,984 were female and one voter was from the third gender.