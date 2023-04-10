Home

Jharkhand Bandh Today: Schools Shut, Security Tightened | Here’s Why Students Are Protesting

Jharkhand Bandh Today: Notably, the agitating students in Jharkhand have been demanding the scrapping of 60-40 ratio-based employment policy and introduction of 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy.

Jharkhand Bandh Today: Strict security arrangements are in place in Ranchi because of the Jharkhand bandh called by various organisations.

Jharkhand Bandh Today: Various student organizations in Jharkhand have called for a state bandh on Monday to demand a 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based employment policy. The day-long strike which was announced under the banner of the Jharkhand Youth Association (JYA) constitutes different student organizations of the state.

However, Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), an umbrella body of majority of students’ associations, said it has rescheduled its bandh call plan to April 19 due to the demise of state Education minister Jagarnath Mahto. Earlier, JSSU and JYA had jointly decided to go for Jharkhand bandh on April 10.

“We have rescheduled our plan for Jharkhand bandh and now it will be held on April 19. We will gherao CM house on April 17. The decision was taken in view of demise of our Education minister, who was the only minister to have raised a strong voice for 1932-Khatiyan based employment policy,” JSSU leader Devendra Mahto said.

JYA central coordinator Imam Safi said, “Jharkhand bandh on Monday. We have support of dozens of students union. However, schools, medical facilities including ambulance and other emergency services will be kept out of the purview of the bandh.” JYA members also took out a procession on Sunday from Ranchi University to Albert Ekka Chowk and appealed to traders to keep their shops shut.

On May 3, the state cabinet approved amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Safi said that the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 khatiyan. But it has introduced pre-2016 employment policy provisioning 60-40 ratio, which is not acceptable, he said.

Tight Security in Ranchi

Strict security arrangements are in place in Ranchi because of the Jharkhand bandh called by various organisations.

Local police said they have deployed 700 additional jawans in sensitive areas of the city and ensure strict security during the bandh. Moreover, the police station in-charges have been ordered to keep a close watch on people on the roads and patrol their respective areas continuously.

Schools Shut in Sensitive Areas

Because of the bandh, schools in the city will remain closed for the safety of the children, with some schools asking teachers to attend office work and others conducting online classes. However, some schools are still remain open in other areas.

The schools that are closed include DAV Group of Schools, JVM Shyamali, Delhi Public School, Cambrian Public School Kanke Road, Acharyakulam Namkum, Cambrian Public School Sikidiri, G&H High School, Firayalal Public School, Hilltop School, Satchidanand Gyan Bharathi Kusai, St. Michaels School, Manan Vidya Mandir, Lady KC Rai Memorial, Kerala School Sector II, and others.

Why Are Students Protesting?

Notably, the agitating students in Jharkhand have been demanding the scrapping of 60-40 ratio-based employment policy and introduction of 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy.

The joint call for bandh came after the state government on 3 March announced amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations and then the students claim that the government had earlier promised to provide employment on the basis of the 1932 khatiyan. However, the amendments point towards the pre-2016 employment policy provisioning a 60-40 ratio which is not acceptable to student unions.

What is the 60:40 formula?

In the new employment policy that was notified in March 2023, the Jharkhand government introduced a 60:40 formula which means the quota level would go up to 60% while 40% would remain open, but aspirants might be asked to give a declaration about their domicile.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.