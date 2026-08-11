Jharkhand Bandh: Ranchi police on High Alert as BJP calls for shutdown; over 3000 security personnel deployed, control room activated

New Delhi: Owing to the shutdown called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against the lathi-charge on students, the Hemant Soren government has put the Ranchi police on high alert. The authorities have tightened the security arrangements across the capital to deal with any untoward situation during the shutdown.
Police are maintaining special surveillance in sensitive areas.
According to the reports, the Ranchi Police is also keeping a close watch on students present at Jaipal Singh Stadium. Police fear that the student agitation could lead to a deterioration of the situation anywhere in the city during the shutdown. In view of this, additional security forces have been deployed from Jaipal Singh Stadium to the Assembly. The police aim to ensure that traffic remains normal during the shutdown and that the functioning of government and private establishments is not disrupted.
According to the reports, the police personnel have been deployed in such a way that forces can reach different parts of the city immediately in case of any emergency. Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan is personally monitoring the entire security arrangement.
The authorities are maintaining constant coordination with officials and closely monitoring the strategy to ensure law and order during the bandh. The police administration has made it clear that anyone attempting to disturb peace and public order will face action as per the law.
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