Home

News

India

Jharkhand Bandh: Student Union Launches 2-Day Strike Against Government Over Recruitment Policy

Jharkhand Bandh: Student Union Launches 2-Day Strike Against Government Over Recruitment Policy

A "Naya Vidhan Sabha Adhikaar March" was organised by hundreds of students earlier in March to protest outside the State Legislative Assembly building where the final day of the budget session was being held.

Jharkhand Bandh: Student Union Launches 2-Day Strike Against Govt Over Recruitment Police. Representative Image: Wikipedia

New Delhi : The Jharkhand State Student Union (JSSU) on Saturday has called for a 48-hour strike (bandh) in Ranchi to protest against the revised recruitment policy of the state government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The strike aims to oppose the recruitment policy of the state government, which follows a 60:40 ratio. According to this policy, 60 percent of the seats are reserved for applicants from the state, while the remaining 40 percent are open to candidates from other states.

You may like to read

What Is The 60:40 Formula?

The 60:40 Formula means there are no reservations for locals in grade 3 and grade 4 employment under the new policy.

According to sources, 40% of the open posts are reserved for applicants from outside the state, while 60% are allocated to members of the state’s Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Jharkhand Bandh: What Is The “Naya Vidhan Sabha Adhikaar March?”

A “Naya Vidhan Sabha Adhikaar March” was organised by hundreds of students earlier in March to protest outside the State Legislative Assembly building where proceedings of the final day of the budget session were underway.

In the protest, police stopped the protestors nearly 1 km before the Legislative Assembly by barricading and heavy force deployment in the area. However, the students changed their route and went to fields in order to reach the Legislative Assembly.

Jharkhand Police Lathi Charges:

In order to control the situation, the Jharkhand police also had resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas at the protestors to disperse them from the protesting place.

However, the situation then turned more violent and stone pelting started where five students including student leader Jairam Mahato were detained by the police on grounds of violence.

The protests got violent thus we deployed forces of over five hundred police officials. We are staying vigilant to avoid any worsening of the law and order situation. We had to use tear gas as well as we are ensuring that the students disperse from here.” Rahul Sinha, District Collector was quoted saying by ANI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.