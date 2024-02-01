Jharkhand Bandh Today: Protests Against Hemant Soren Arrest Intensify, See What’s Open, What’s Closed

Home

Following former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), outfits call for Jharkhand Bandh today. Check what's open and what's closed..

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Political Crisis has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs as former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was being chased by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Wednesday (January 31, 2024) evening, Hemant Soren resigned from his post as CM and amid rumours of his wife Kalpana Soren becoming the CM, Soren appointed Champai Soren to take over the responsibility of the state. Following his arrest last night, protests by the outfits has intesified and they have even called for a Jharkhand Bandh. Amid the call for Jharkhand Bandh, check what’s open and what’s closed…

Jharkhand Bandh Today

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand resigned after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and named Champai Soren as the next Jharkhand CM. His arrest late night triggered multiple protests and amid these protests, the outfits have called for Jharkhand Bandh today, i.e. February 1, 2024. The President of Kendriya Sarna Samiti, Ajay Tirkey has said that 15-20 tribal organisations will be part of this mass protest. Check what’s open and what’s closed in Jharkhand today.

Jharkhand Bandh Today: What’s Open

As mentioned earlier, a Jharkhand Bandh has been called for by outfits, after the arrest of former Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Hemant Soren. Take a look at what all will remain open during the Jharkhand Bandh…

Schools Open: Ajay Tirkey, the President of Kendriya Sarna Samiti has said that despite a call for Jharkhand Bandh, schools and colleges, if open, will not be disturbed and they will remain open on Thursday, i.e. February 1, 2024. He said, “We will not disturb schools if they were opened on Thursday.”

Emergency Services To Continue: Apart from the schools and colleges, emergency services across the state including hospitals etc. will remain open throughout the protests. Ajay Tirkey has said that the emergency services will not be hampered because of the shutdown.

Jharkhand Bandh Today: What’s Closed

With 15 to 20 tribal organisations participating in the Jharkhand Bandh today, the protests seem to be very strong and may also turn violent. Not much information about what’s closed in Jharkhand today, has been revealed by the protestors but it is expected that shops and other commercial setups will remain shut. To maintain law and order, police stations have been put on alert and extra forces have also been deployed. The outfits have declared the Jharkhand Bandh via social media.

