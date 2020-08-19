New Delhi: A 40-year-old Satish Sinha was on Wednesday shot dead by two unknown assailants in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He was identified as an associate of BJP MLA Raj Sinha. Also Read - After Man Gets Trampled by Elephants in Jharkhand's Gola, Villagers Spend Nights on Trees

The incident happened in broad daylight at around 3 PM near Bank More police station in Matkuria Vikas Nagar area of Dhanbad. Also Read - Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta Tests COVID Positive, Urges All Who Came in Contact With Him to Get Tested

Singh, who was the vice-president of the party’s Kendua unit in Dhanbad city, was talking on his mobile phone when two men, with their faces covered, arrived on a bike and shot him on the head from point-blank range and fled. Locals in the area rushed him to the hospital immediately where he was declared brought dead. Also Read - SC Verdict on PM CARES Fund: Congress Calls it 'Body Blow to Transparency', BJP Says ‘Truth Shines’

The Jharkhand Police has already begun a probe and the CCTV footage in the area is being scrutinised.

“One Satish Singh shot dead by two unknown assailants in Bank More police station area, Dhanbad. During probe it was learnt that the deceased was a close associate of BJP MLA Raj Sinha. CCTV footage is being scrutinised. Matter is being looked into,” said an official of the Dhanbad Police.

According to reports, Dhanbad Sadar MLA Raj Sinha hit out at the Hemant Soren government calling the incident a political killing, alleging that many BJP leaders had been attacked recently.

“Satish had been emerging as a popular leader. So he was killed,” Sinha said. He alleged that the incident is a sign of deteriorating law and order in Dhanbad.

With PTI inputs