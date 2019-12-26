New Delhi: Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party President Laxman Giluwa on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post following party’s disappointing performance in recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly Polls.

He sent his resignation to party’s national president Amit Shah on Wednesday evening.

”Due to the party performance falling below expectations in Vidhan Sabha elections 2019 the party’s state president Laxman Giluwa has submitted his resignation to the national president taking responsibility for the defeat,” read a letter issued by the state party’s head Hemant Das.

Jharkhand BJP President Laxman Giluwa tendered his resignation from the post following party's performance in recently concluded #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/9VRr7P3aGV — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

The BJP managed to win just 25 seats in the 81-seat assembly, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, bagged 49 seats paving way for their government formation in the state.

Shortly, after the ruling BJP on Monday conceded defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he respects the mandate of the people. He also expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for giving his party a five-year term to serve them.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Hemant Soren was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won the elections.

As per sources, Soren will take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on Sunday in Ranchi, preparations for which are in full swing.