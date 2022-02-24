New Delhi: Nearly 16 people went missing as a boat capsized due to storm near Barbendia bridge in Jharkhand on Thursday. There were 18 people on board the boat that was on its way to Jharkhand’s Jamtara from Nirsa in Dhanba, the city’s administration said.Also Read - UP: Boat Capsizes in Ghaghara River Near Lakhimpur Kheri, 10 People Missing

In a statement, Jamtara district administration said four people were rescued and they were taken to hospital, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the accident site and rescue operation was underway for those missing.

More details are awaited.