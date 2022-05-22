Dumka/Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police on Sunday apprehended a 16-year-old boy from Dumka district after a video clip shared on social media showed him repeatedly kicking a girl in school uniform, reported news agency PTI quoting a police officer. Retweeting the video clip shared by a Twitter user named Rajni Murmu, who claimed that the incident had happened in Pakur, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the district police to take appropriate action in the matter.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Comes Out Of Water To Hunt Then Disappears in River. Watch

Following CM's order, the police immediately initiated a probe into the matter and found out that the boy, a student of Class 9, was the resident of Dumka district. "The Dumka Police is now carrying out further investigation into the case," Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hrudeep P Janardhanan told PTI.

NOTE: The following video contains violence, which could be disturbing to some of our audiences. Viewers' discretion advised.

Appears to be a case of love affair: Dumka SDPO

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of a ‘love affair’, said Dumka sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari. The incident happened around a fortnight ago, but the video came to light only recently, the SDPO said. “Both the boy and the girl are from tribal communities. They have been brought to Gopikandar police station for interrogation. The boy will be sent to a remand home as he is a minor,” Ansari added.

(With inputs from PTI)