Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Moves Trust Motion In Assembly, Alleges Centre ‘Misusing’ Agencies

The Jharkhand The motion of confidence in the state assembly was moved on Monday by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren (Photo Courtesy: Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha TV)

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the state assembly on Monday. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the allegation of the land scam, Hemant Soren, was also present in the Assembly to attend the floor test.

Trending Now

Setting off the debate on the trust motion in the 81-member Assembly, which began today, the state Chief Minister said that the Centre is misusing the agencies. “The one who is ruling the central government misuses agencies. In 2019, Hemant got the mandate. Such a Chief Minister is arrested in a land scam case,” the Chief Minister said, supporting his prime minister. In Jharkhand’s history, whenever the tribals try to increase their capacity, an attempt is made to suppress their leadership.

You may like to read

“Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren’s schemes in every house,” he added.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17, and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the India bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.

The legislators in the ruling alliance, who were camping at a private resort in Hyderabad after the swearing-in, also arrived at the state assembly for the floor test. Earlier in the day, during the address of Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the MLAs of the ruling alliance shouted ‘Hemant Soren Zindabad’ slogans inside the House, raising the issue of the arrest of the former state chief minister. On the behaviour of the MLAs, the Governor, after coming out of the Assembly, said, “The Governor’s address is prepared by the ruling side, and they are shouting.”

Earlier in the day, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed confidence in winning the floor test by the Champai Soren-led government and claimed that his party would get a minimum of 47 MLAs’ support.

“The floor test will be done. We have, not less than 47,” JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said, flashing a victory sign.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.