New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday held a strategy meet with his MLAs – third in last two days – even as he faced the threat of being disqualified as an MLA. Members of the state's ruling coalition gathered for the third round of meeting in the morning at the chief minister's residence in the midst of intense speculation about the political fate of Hemant Soren. Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send the order of disqualification of Hemant Soren to the Election Commission of India (ECI) today.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faces disqualification – Top developments