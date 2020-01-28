New Delhi: After postponing for almost four days, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expanded his one-month-old state cabinet and inducted seven ministers. With the induction of seven new ministers, the total strength of the cabinet now has gone up to 10.

As per updates, Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers in a ceremonious event at Raj Bhavan. However, this is the first cabinet expansion of the Hemant Soren government after he came to power.

Jharkhand cabinet expansion: Seven Ministers take oath at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Governor Draupadi Murmu administers the oath to the Ministers. pic.twitter.com/cS0QqL24sJ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Out of the total seven ministers, who took oath today, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and two are from the Congress.

Prior to this, the two other Congress MLAs, who took oath on Tuesday, include Banna Gupta and Sri Badal.

The development comes after the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government stormed to victory on December 29 last year. The alliance trio had won 30, 16 and one seats in the 81-member Assembly respectively.

Hemant Soren along with two Congress and one Rashtriya Janata Dal Legislators had taken oath on December 29 last year.

According to updates, Jharkhand can maximum have 12 Ministers in the state cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

At present, there are four tribals, including the Chief Minister, two Muslims and four OBC community members in Hemant Soren cabinet.