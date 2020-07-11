New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tested negative for COVID-19, informed Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Saturday. In a tweet, The CMO stated, “Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s test report for coronavirus comes negative. The Chief Minister has appealed to people in the state to stay safe and take care of their families. We will defeat corona with cooperation from all. Stay at home and stay safe.” Also Read - Central Government's Teletherapy Helpline Counsels Over 60,000 People on Mental Health Issues Related to COVID-19 And Lockdown

Further, the chief minister’s wife Kalpana Soren also tested negative for COVID-19. Also Read - Ahmedabad Micro-containment Areas: 8 More Identified in The City | Check Zone And Area-wise List Here

The Chief Minister said more people should get COVID-19 test done, especially those with any symptom of the infection. It would not only facilitate their early treatment, but also help contain the spread of infection, he added. Also Read - Lockdown in Jammu Kashmir: Strict Restrictions Reimposed in Rajouri, Entire City And Adjoining Areas Sealed

Soren had recently come in contact with Mithilesh Thakur, Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister and Mathura Mahato, JMM legislator, who tested Covid-19 positive. Following this, the Chief Minister had self-isolated himself as a precaution.

In the last 10 days, more than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. In Jharkhand, nearly 3,500 people have been found infected.

(With agency inputs)