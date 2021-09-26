New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday led an all-party delegation of the state to the Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a caste-based census in the country. The delegation had all political parties of Jharkhand and it submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said, “It’s necessary that the caste census should be conducted to ascertain the condition and population of different castes.”Also Read - Nitish Kumar, Delegation Meet PM Modi Over Caste Census, Say Move Will Benefit Everyone

The visit came close on the heels of the Centre telling the Supreme Court that a caste census of backward classes is “administratively difficult and cumbersome” and excluding such information from the purview of Census is a “conscious policy decision.” Also Read - German Broadcaster DW Says Taliban Carrying Out Organised Search For Journalists

The Congress state president said the Union home minister gave the delegation a patient hearing and assured that he will “look into the matter”. Also Read - Tamil Actor Meera Mithun Booked For Using Casteist Slur In Video Against Scheduled Caste

BJP’s Deepak Prakash evaded a direct reply to the reporter’s question as to whether his party supports caste census. “The BJP was also part of this all-party delegation. We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is a well-wisher of the people belonging to backward classes.

Delhi: An all-party delegation from Jharkhand led by CM Hemant Soren submitted a memorandum demanding caste-based census to Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/NlwS8jBKCj — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

“The Modi government gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission and also provided for 27 per cent quota to OBCs in medical and dental colleges. The BJP and its government stand by the people belonging to backward classes,” he added.

Prakash added that his party is consistently working for the welfare of the OBCs. CPI-ML leader Vinod Singh, CPI’s Buvaneshwar Mahato, CPI-M’s Suresh Munda NCP MLA Kamlesh Singh, and MCC leader Arup Chatterjee were also part of the all-party delegation led by Soren.

The Centre has also filed an affidavit in the apex court saying it has already issued a notification in January last year prescribing the series of information to be collected during Census 2021 and it covers many areas including the information relating to SC and ST but does not refer to any other category of caste.

The affidavit stated that enumeration of OBCs/BCCs (Backward Class of Citizens) has been always adjudged to be administratively “extremely complex” and even when the Census of castes was taken in the pre-independence period, the data suffered in respect of completeness and accuracy.