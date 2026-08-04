Jharkhand CM Soren breaks silence on Ranchi student protest, says ‘protesters will be reassured’

Responding to continuous student demonstrations demanding transparency in state recruitment exams, CM Hemant Soren assured protesters that the government is taking measures to address their demands and reassure them.

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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI File image)

Ranchi: Breaking his silence on the student protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that a decision would be taken at an appropriate time. In his recent statement, the Jharkhand CM has said that he is serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants. For the unversed, hundreds of student job seekers from Jharkhand are staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29, demanding investigation into the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and other recruitment examinations. Here are all the details you need to know about what Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren said on student protest in Ranchi.

What Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren said on student protest?

“With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured,” Soren told reporters in Ranchi.

Referring to the investigation, Soren said the probe agencies were examining every aspect of the alleged irregularities.

“The way the investigation team is active, wherever any kind of mistakes have happened or are happening, all those things are being thoroughly examined, and after everything comes out, the government’s decisions will also certainly come forward,” he said.

Also read: CBI probe, hunger strike, exam cancellation: Inside JPSC-JSSC controversy that sparked massive student protests in Jharkhand

The protesters have alleged that the JMM-led government was attempting to “whitewash” the issue by entrusting the investigation to the state CID. They had earlier demanded an investigation by the CBI along with that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming large-scale financial transactions were linked to the alleged recruitment scam.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das calls for direct talks

Meanwhile, former chief minister Raghubar Das urged Soren to hold direct talks with the agitating youths and consider their demand for a CBI probe. Addressing a press conference in Jamshedpur, Das said he had written to the chief minister, appealing to him to engage with the students and initiate appropriate action.

“The students have not taken to the streets without reason. They are protesting against serious allegations of corruption and irregularities in recruitment examinations. The government should talk to them directly and ensure justice, including considering their demand for a CBI inquiry,” Das said.

(With inputs from agencies)