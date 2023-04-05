Jharkhand Man Kills His 12th Wife After Being Stopped From Drinking: Report

Home

Ranchi: In a fit of rage, a man allegedly killed his wife in Jharkhand’s Bokaro after being stopped from drinking. According to a Live Hindustan report, the accused, Ram Chandra Turi, had married 11 times and the deceased woman was his 12th wife.

The report further added that due to Turi’s alcoholic nature, all his previous partners left him. Turi married Savitri Devi at least 20 years ago, and the couple has four children. Turi’s elder son works in Hyderabad as a labourer and the remaining three had gone to a wedding function on the day of incident, according to the Live Hindustan report.

About The Incident:

On the day of the incident, Ram Chandra Turi returned home drunk and started drinking again at home. When his wife stopped him from drinking, he started beating his wife with a stick following which she fainted. According to a Live Hindustan report quoting villagers, Turi kept on beating her till she died.

When the children returned home, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood. The neighbours gathered at the home after the children screamed for help. They later informed the police. The police reached the spot and arrested Ram Chandra Turi after investigation.

A panchayat member said Savitri Devi was the 12th wife of accused. But the police haven’t confirmed till now.

Maharashtra Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering Brother and Chopping his Body

The Thane district court on Wednesday convicted a 34-year-old man for the brutal murder of his brother in 2018 and chopping his body into pieces, and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

District and sessions court judge Rachna Tehra also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict, Simon Patrav. The judge noted that the prosecution has proved all the charges against the accused and he needs to be convicted and sentenced.

Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal told the court that Simon Patrav, a resident of Bhayandar in Thane district, was jobless and used to quarrel with his elder brother Wilfred Patrav (35) over monetary issues. A quarrel broke out between the brothers on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, 2018, after Simon withdrew Rs 20,000 from an ATM, the prosecution said.

In a fit of rage, Simon stabbed Wilfred to death with a knife. He dismembered the body and stuffed its parts in a plastic bag which he dumped in the bathroom of his house before leaving, the court was told.

The accused later informed his other brother about the incident who alerted the police,

