Jharkhand Crisis LIVE: Hemant Soren Appears Before Court; ED Asks For 10 Days Remand

Earlier today, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was presented before the PMLA Court.

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was presented before the PMLA court after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Notably, Soren resigned from his post on Wednesday after the ED arrested him, as the central anti-money laundering agency was not satisfied with his answers to queries.

A bench presided over by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday (February 2) after a mention was made on Soren’s behalf by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Note: All updates related to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s arrest will be shared here. Stay tuned for all the updates here.

