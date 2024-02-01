Top Recommended Stories

live

Jharkhand Crisis LIVE: Hemant Soren Appears Before Court; ED Asks For 10 Days Remand

Earlier today, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was presented before the PMLA Court.

Updated: February 1, 2024 4:39 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Jharkhand Crisis LIVE: Hemant Soren Appears Before Court; ED Asks For 10 Days Remand

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was presented before the PMLA court  after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Notably, Soren resigned from his post on Wednesday after the ED arrested him, as the central anti-money laundering agency was not satisfied with his answers to queries.

Trending Now

A bench presided over by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday (February 2) after a mention was made on Soren’s behalf by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Note: All updates related to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s arrest will be shared here. Stay tuned for all the updates here.

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2024 4:39 PM IST

    Jharkhand Crisis LIVE: Advocate Manish Singh says “Hemant Soren has been sent to judicial custody for one day. A demand for 10 days remand was put but the order has been reserved and the next hearing will take place tomorrow.”

  • Feb 1, 2024 4:38 PM IST

    <font color="e7e9ea” face=”TwitterChirp, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif”>Jharkhand Crisis LIVE: Advocate Manish Singh says “Hemant Soren has been sent to judicial custody for one day. A demand for 10 days remand was put but the order has been reserved and the next hearing will take place tomorrow.”

  • Feb 1, 2024 4:37 PM IST

  • Feb 1, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    Former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren leaves from PMLA Court in Ranchi.

    Hemant Soren has been sent to judicial custody for one day.

  • Feb 1, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: The decesion on Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s custody will be taken tomorrow.

  • Feb 1, 2024 4:27 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: PMLA Court reserves judgement. Hemant Soren to remain in ED Custody.

  • Feb 1, 2024 3:26 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren writes to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, asking to meet him at 3 pm today at Raj Bhavan – along with all MLAs – so that he can assure him that he has the majority and “he has the ability to provide a stable government in the state”

  • Feb 1, 2024 3:25 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: Jharkhand Governor gives the time of 5:30 PM to Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren to meet him at the Raj Bhavan.

  • Feb 1, 2024 3:22 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren brought to PMLA Court from the ED office in Ranchi.

  • Feb 1, 2024 3:21 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren brought to PMLA Court from the ED office in Ranchi.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.