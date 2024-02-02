Jharkhand Crisis: PMLA Court Grants 5-Day ED Remand To Fomer CM Hemant Soren; Top Points

ED has got 10 days of remand for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday.

Hemant Soren File Image

Ranchi: In a major development, the PMLA Court has granted 5-day judicial custody to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The judicial custody is in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud. Notably, the ED had sought 10 days of remand for Soren on Thursday.

Trending Now

The court had reserved its order on Thursday and sent the JMM executive president to judicial custody for a day. Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. Also, he resigned as the chief minister before being taken to ED custody.

You may like to read

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan Singh, who appeared for Soren, prayed that his client be allowed to stay in jail at night as there are security concerns. The court has yet to decide on the petition made by Singh in this regard. This is a conspiracy to topple the government, as there is no evidence in the entire proceedings against the former chief minister, Singh told the court on Thursday.

SC Asks Soren To Approach HC Against ED Arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday asked former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to approach the state high court to challenge his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Declining to entertain the plea filed by Soren directly before the apex court, a special bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “Go to the High Court. We will not entertain it.”

“We leave it open to the petitioner to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution… It would also be open for the petitioner to ask for expeditious listing and disposal of the petition,” ordered the bench, which also comprises Justices M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trviedi.

In his petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, Soren alleged that the ED officials abused their powers for extraneous considerations under the dictates of the Central government as a part of a “well-orchestrated conspiracy” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Soren tendered his resignation to the Governor on Wednesday after the ED, which had been questioning the Chief Minister at his residence since the afternoon, informed him that it was arresting him.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.