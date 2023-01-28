  • Home
  • Doctor Couple Among 6 Burnt Alive In Dhanbad Hospital Fire | LIVE Updates
Doctor Couple Among 6 Burnt Alive In Dhanbad Hospital Fire | LIVE Updates

Dhanbad Hospital Fire LIVE Updates: A doctor couple among six people were killed after a massive fire broke out in the residential complex of a hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

Updated: January 28, 2023 12:00 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Dhanbad Hospital Fire LIVE Updates: A doctor couple among six people were killed after a massive fire broke out in the residential complex of a hospital in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The deceased included Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, their househelp Tara, one nephew of the owner and one more person died due to suffocation from the fire, Superintendent of Dhanbad Police (SSP), Sanjiv Kumar, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates related to the Dhanbad hospital fire accident.

Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Dhanbad Hospital Fire LIVE Updates | ‘Distraught’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles loss of lives

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Dhanbad Hospital Fire LIVE Updates: Video of fire at Jharkhand hospital’s residential complex emerges

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Dhanbad Hospital Fire LIVE Updates: Doctor couple among 6 dead | Six people incuding a doctor couple were killed after a massive fire broke out in the residential complex of a hospital in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    6 Killed As Fire Breaks Out At Dhanbad Hospital | “Six people died in a fire in the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad. Doctor, his wife and domestic help among the dead,” police said.

Published Date: January 28, 2023 11:08 AM IST

Updated Date: January 28, 2023 12:00 PM IST